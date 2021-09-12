A piece of information that circulated recently in Delta has been debunked by the spokesman of the state government

The information circulated had claimed that the Delta State House of Assembly plans was working on a bill to give herdsmen lands

The commissioner for information in the state, Charles Anaigwu said there is no such bill before the Delta legislative house

Asaba - Delta state government on Friday, September 10 explained that it was not acquiring lands for herdsmen as wrongly reported in some quarters.

The state commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said in a statement sent to Legit.ng, that the bill before the House of Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring, and marketing in the state.

He said contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state was not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

He stated that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws.

He urged Deltans and the general public to disregard the earlier information that the government was providing land for herdsmen as an alternative to the ban on open grazing.

Delta government outlines benefits of open grazing ban

Aniagwu had on Thursday, September 2 said the law to ban open grazing in Delta state would promote healthy and harmonious living among farmers and herders.

Speaking on national TV, the commissioner said that the law was not targeted at any section of the society but to provide a healthy living among stakeholders in the farming and cattle rearing business.

He said that the constant clashes between farmers and herders in the country necessitated the call for legislation to ban open grazing, especially in southern Nigeria.

Rivers joins long list of states prohibiting open grazing

Recall that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 19 signed the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Kelvin Ebiri, and seen by Legit.ng.

The south-south state joins the numerous southern states passing the bill in recent weeks despite opposition from the presidency.

