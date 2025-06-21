A physics professor at Mumbai's Wilson College, identified as Urvashi, has described the death of Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the deadly Air India plane crash, as heartbreaking

The professor who once taught Kunder mourned his demise, saying it was very difficult for her to digest the news of the crash

She recounted how he behaved when he was her student, and also disclosed something he once told her

Professor Urvashi has reacted to the death of co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kunder, one of the over 250 victims of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 disaster.

The physics teacher at Mumbai's Wilson College said she found it very difficult to come to terms with his passing.

Professor Urvashi says Clive Kunder was a very disciplined, very punctual, very intelligent boy. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, India Today

Source: Getty Images

Professor speaks on Clive Kunder's behaviour

According to a NDTV report, Professor Urvashi broke down in tears as she remembered her "brilliant and disciplined" student, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience before the crash. She said:

"Clive was very brilliant student, very disciplined, very punctual, intelligent... His work was very neat, clean, very systematic, said Ms Urvashi, who thinks his "disciplined nature made him a successful pilot".

The heartbroken professor said she also spoke to one of Kunder's batchmates about the tragedy, and it was really tough discussing him.

"It was really heartbreaking to talk about him. It's very difficult for me to digest the news also that such a lively young boy wanted to make a career, wanted to live his life very happily, very disciplined, very punctual, very intelligent boy. It was very difficult for me."

She added that he once told her that he wanted to "do something different".

Professor Urvashi describes Clive Kunder as a very intelligent boy. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Professor's comment on Clive Kunder stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the professor's remark below:

Lu Cabahug said:

"So sad Maam but we pray all of them Rest in Peace in the hands of the Lord."

Zoe Nathaniel said:

"Condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy, may Clive's memory live on in the hearts of those who knew him ❤."

Salvacion Apelado said:

"So sad, heartfelt condolence to the braved family of Clive a young pilot, RiP amen."

Tarulata Bailung said:

"Really as a teacher it is very difficult to bear . Soo heart broken."

Amyrivel Dante said:

"Rest in eternal peace Clive kinder,Ur now in heaven w/ our almighty god & the angels."

Adelabi Oluwayemi Felicia said:

"Very sad. I also felt for him too much."

P Venkatesh said:

"Very devastating for a teacher to lose a bright student in a plane crash like this one Rest in Peace Clive Kunden Sir 🙏🙏."

Jayshree Singh said:

"I watched her interview with journalists, she described our pilot as a very intelligent, kind hearted, and shy person. She indicated that his math's was on par. Her utterances abt our pilot, just brought me to tears😭😭😭😭😭😭. May his beautiful soul RIP, we allover the world bid u farewell. 💔"

Reamins of Air India co-pilot transported home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the remains of the co-pilot who died in the Air India crash had been transported to his family home.

Hindustan Times reported that the remains were transported to his home for friends and family to pay homage before being taken to Sewri Christian Cemetery for his last rites.

Journalist Barkha Dutt sent her condolences, mourning that all that remained of the late pilot were a framed photo, flowers, and tears.

