A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has reacted to the defection of lawmakers elected under the platform of the party

Okon said the Labour Party lawmakers dumped the party and abandoned Peter Obi because of their selfish reasons

The LP chieftain, however, said the Nigerian electorates will still vote for Labour Party candidates in 2027 with reasons to back up his claim

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River state - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Nigerians will still vote for the Labour Party (LP) in the 2027 elections despite massive defection from its lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Okon said the Nigerian electorate will give their massive support to the Labour Party because of the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Sylvester Okon says Labour Party lawmakers who defected to APC, and PDP did that for selfish reasons. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He alleged that those who dumped the Labour Party (LP) and abandoned Peter Obi are fighting for themselves and not those they represent.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“Because of the man Peter Obi in the Labour Party, the answer is a resounding yes. Defection doesn’t have anything to do with the party as those defectors are fighting for themselves and not those they represent.”

There are no consequences for defectors

Okon said Nigerian politicians jump from party to party because there are no consequences for defectors.

He urged the judiciary to enforce the Constitutional rules on defection for legislators in the country,

“The burden of defection is solely on the judiciary to uphold the rule of law. The reason our politicians take pleasure in defection is that there are no consequences for defectors.

“Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the Nigerian Constitution outline the rules on defection for legislators, requiring them to vacate their seats unless the defection is due to a significant party division or merger.

“However, enforcement is often lax. Look inward within the political parties of those defecting, is there any internal division or merger going on that is warranting them to defect?? Our judiciary must stand tall in upholding the rule of law to prevent this defections madness in our political space.”

Okon says Labour Party, Obident Movement will do everything to make sure Peter Obi win 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Okon declared confidence that Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election, stating that the Obidient Movement, LP supporters, and Nigerians will make it happen

“He will definitely win. It is a must for him to win and we will make sure he wins”

Labour Party Reps member, leaders defect to APC

Recall that Honourable Sunday Cyriacus Umeha representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency (Enugu state) officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member of the House of Representatives received the APC broom as he completed his defection from the Labour Party to the APC.

Umeha explained the reason for dumping the Labour Party for the ruling APC during his official defection at the Akama Oghe Field in Ezeagu Local Government.

List of Labour Party lawmakers defected to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that wave of defection hit the Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria with many of its national assembly members dumping the party.

LP lawmakers both at the state and federal levels have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said the party will open a 'Hall of Shame' register for the defectors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng