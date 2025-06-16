Davido received a heartfelt Father's Day tribute from his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke

Imade Adeleke shared a sweet picture of the DMW label boss carrying her like a baby to celebrate him on Father's Day

Imade Adeleke's post also prompted a response from Davido, who also expressed love for his first daughter

This year's Father's Day celebration was another moment to celebrate men across the world as Nigerians also joined the trend, with many sharing pictures of their dads or individuals, whom they considered father figures in their lives.

Music star David Adeleke better known as Davido was also among the fathers who were celebrated by their family members.

While the Unavailable crooner shared a video showing how his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, celebrated him, Davido also received a sweet message from his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, whom he had with Sophia Momodu.

In a post via her Instagram page which is managed by her mother, Imade shared a picture of Davido carrying her like a baby, with a caption that read, "Happy Father's Day."

Reacting in the comment section, Davido expressed affection for his daughter, whom he called 'Daddy's Superstar.'

"Thank You my love … ❤️… Daddy’s superstar," he wrote.

This comes following Davido's reunion with Imade. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the display between the singer and his first daughter at her birthday party saw many Nigerians criticising Sophia Momodu.

Imade Adeleke's social media post celebrating Davido on Father's Day is below:

Reactions as Imade celebrates Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans applauded Imade over the sweet message she penned to her father. Read the comments below:

zenny0617 commented:

"This is what I love to see Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads."

iam_apeke___ said:

"I love how you take good care of your kids and may God almighty continue to make you happy forever🙏 @davido."

bola.akin reacted:

"Imade and his Daddy has this special connection that nobody can separate. Both of them are destiny to be with each other.

i_am_j_shela commented:

"E dey pain who E dey pain E dey sweet me for body and soul God almighty bless mummy imade and daddy imade."

bigfishhh45 said:

"I don't know how to feel about this post though, Sha be careful before they start dragging you again I can't defend shi. Let her wish him happy father day offline. I no understand oooo."

_bu.bu7025 commented:

"Lol...why does he get a father's day post after abandoning his child and segregating her for years?? I am sorry, but I will never forgive him for how he treated Imade."

zarahoomkwap said:

"Happy father's day to princess Imade daddy God's anointed super star ⭐. Real love forever."

Source: Legit.ng