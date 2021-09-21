Fresh reports have claimed that rapper Kanye West talked about getting involved with Christina Milan several years ago

An insider close to his team told a news outlet that the Donda crooner made the revelation during a conversation with his team during his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour

It was also reported that the rapper allegedly held back from sharing specifics of what happened with Christina

Rap musician Kanye West allegedly ‘bragged’ about getting involved with fellow music star, Christina Milan, The Sun has reported.

Rapper Kanye West allegedly 'bragged' about fling with Christina Milan. Photo: @kayestwestfans/@christinamilan

The media outlet disclosed that an insider close to the rapper’s team claimed that Kanye boasted about his ‘thing’ with Milan during a discussion with team members during his 2016 Saint Pablo tour.

Although it remains unknown if the Donda crooner cheated on his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time, he admitted to having intercourse, the insider told The Sun.

The insider was quoted to have said:

"Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team.

"He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian. Kanye was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club."

Kanye being himself

In a different portion of the account, the insider claimed that Kanye's team members didn't know what to make of his comments as they saw it as him being a typical version of himself.

"His team were laughing and didn't really know what to say, in a way it wasn't too surprising, just Kanye being Kanye. I don't know how Christina would feel though if she knew he was going around talking about bedding her, but at least he was complimentary."

