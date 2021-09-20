A video recently made the rounds on social media showing numerous married women praying with their husbands in church

In the viral clip, the women held their men to their bosoms and prayed against them cheating or desiring other ladies

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, reacted to the viral clip and noted that the women’s prayers would not work

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has shared his thoughts on a trending video of some women praying for their husbands.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, the women who were in church with their spouses were seen holding them tightly as they prayed against them cheating.

As the women held their men, the pastor was heard in the background saying that other ladies would look like excreta and smell to their husbands and that he will desire only them.

Daddy Freeze speaks on trending video of wives praying for their husbands not to cheat. Photos: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the pastors asked the women to give their husbands a kiss and told them to notice that the men’s faces had changed and become brighter.

Daddy Freeze shares his thoughts on trending video

Well, it wasn’t long before Daddy Freeze reacted to the video and explained candidly that he did not think the women’s prayers would work.

The media personality then went ahead to narrate how a woman once got ulcer from praying and fasting after getting married to a man who was interested in other men.

He advised the women in the video to learn to spice up their marriages instead of the incessant prayers.

Part of his post reads:

“Instead of all these comedy skits, these women should slap on some make up, wear nicer clothes and lingerie like the side chicks are wearing.”

See below:

Social media users react

While some internet users agreed with Freeze that wives praying for their men not to cheat was ridiculous, others disagreed and explained that prayer works indeed.

Read some of their comments below:

Paschal_maverick:

“If i attend any church and they organized such prayer. I will just pack my belongings and leave. Cheating isn't an accident, it is a deliberate action.”

Mizkimoraprecious:

“Why does it always have to be the women who pray for their cheating husbands?? Why does it always have to be the women who fast for their cheating husbands?

Can’t a cheating man fast and pray for himself?? So make I come give myself ulcer for man wey I no sure say him go behave well

If u can’t handle a cheating man, kindly walk away make depression no kill u.”

Sharon_jasmyne:

“It will work prayers works .”

Shalom.noba:

“Prayer works just believe and do ur own part.”

Interesting.

