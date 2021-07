Kanye West has accepted that he and Kim Kardashian are no longer husband and wife and he’s given the green light on the divorce

Having struggled to accept the divorce at first, an insider says that Kanye has finally come to terms with it

Accepting the divorce has now allowed Kim and Kanye to start co-parenting and even taking trips with the kids together

Kanye West has finally accepted Kim Kardashian West’s request for a divorce. It is never an easy pill to swallow and we all know Kanye doesn’t like to ‘fail’.

When Kim filed for divorce last year, it is believed to have hit Kanye hard, as reported by . Kanye was apparently “disappointed.”

Kanye West has accepted that Kim Kardashian West wants a divorce.

Source: Instagram

An insider told People magazine that Kanye has finally come to terms with the divorce, which has allowed him and Kim to co-parent.

"Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though. He wants the best for his kids. He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

Kim and Kanye take a trip with their babies as a co-parenting team

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kim Kardashian and her ex-hubby Kanye took a little family trip together, for the kids, of course. This level of co-parenting is something the Kardashians can pull off.

They took their four babies, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

A source told that the fam attended an awesome electronic art exhibition called the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition. The insider also said that the kids seemed very excited to be on a trip with Kim and Kanye and that the exhibition was a winner.

Source: Legit.ng