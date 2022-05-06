A man was arrested after he posed as a priest and managed to enter Queen Elizabeth's primary residence, the Windsor Castle

An unidentified man landed himself in hot water after he disguised as a priest to enter Queen Elizabeth's, Windsor Castle. According to reports, the man told security personnel at the royal residence that he was friends with the chaplain at the army barracks.

An unidentified man was arrested after he disguised as a priest to gain access to Queen Elizabeth's home. Image: Getty Images

Upon admission into the palace, the intruder was offered a bed and something to eat. After enjoying his meal, he is reported to have had a chat with the royal guards telling them his life history.

According to Harper's Bazaar, a source said the royal guards only became suspicious when he started talking about how he served in Iraq and had some of his body parts replaced. The source said:

"He was telling lots of tall stories and the lads were enjoying his banter and having a few drinks. It was only later when he started talking about how he had worked as an ejector-seat test pilot and had some organs replaced that the chaps started to get suspicious."

Security was alerted of the intruder the following morning and he was taken into custody, Page Six reports. The publication further notes that the police said although the Queen was not at the residence when the incident occurred, further investigations will still be conducted.

