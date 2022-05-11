Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will not face any criminal charges for punching a fellow passenger on the plane

The retired boxer made headlines in the past weeks for raining punches at a man who was sitting behind him on a plane

According to reports, the man was left with a bloody face after he kept bothering the star despite several attempts to stop him

Mike Tyson will not be facing any criminal charges for punching a fellow passenger on a plane. The former boxer trended on social media in April after he was filmed raining punches on a fellow passenger who was seated behind him on the plane.

According to reports, Tyson was initially friendly to the fan, and they even took a few selfies together. However, things allegedly went south when the fan kept bothering 'Iron Mike'. Tyson lost his patience with the man and did what he does best - punching.

The South African reports that the retired boxer will not be facing criminal charges for mercilessly beating a fellow passenger.

“We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the aeroplane."

News24 also said that the US Sheriff in charge of the case told the media that Tyson is not being charged because of the many circumstances surrounding the issue. He said:

"Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr Tyson based on the confrontation's circumstances.

"These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."

