Ilorin, Kwara - No fewer than 30 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at Kwara State University (KWASU).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook and seen by Legit.ng, the EFCC said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

EFCC operatives have arrested 30 suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’ in Ilorin, Kwara state. Credit: EFCC.

Source: Facebook

The anti-graft agency said that part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around the Ilorin metropolis to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income.

The EFCC noted that based on the intelligence, and weeks of surveillance, operatives of the commission on Sunday, September 19, executed a search warrant in hostels within the KWASU campus, where a number of arrests were made.

According to the statement, in the course of interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Student Union Government (SUG) of the School, while the targets of the sting operation were brought to the Ilorin zonal command for further questioning.

It added that some of the items recovered from them include six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents, saying that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

