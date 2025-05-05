Chido Obi-Martin has become Manchester United’s youngest Premier League starter at 17 years, 156 days

The Nigerian-eligible striker has 12 goals in 10 matches for United’s U-18 team, but is yet to score for the first team

Manchester United’s starting XI vs Brentford was the third youngest in Premier League history

Chido Obi-Martin has etched his name in Manchester United’s history books by becoming the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils.

At just 17 years and 156 days old, the Nigeria-eligible striker broke Mason Greenwood’s previous record of 17 years and 223 days during Man United’s thrilling 4-3 defeat to Brentford on Sunday.

Obi-Martin, who made his Premier League debut earlier in the season as a substitute against Fulham, was handed his first start by head coach Amorim, talkSPORT reports.

Despite the team’s narrow loss, the Nigeria-eligible youngster’s appearance marked a significant moment, not only for himself but for Man United’s continued investment in youth development.

While the youngster is yet to score his first senior goal, Obi-Martin has been prolific for the U-18s, finding the net 12 times in just 10 appearances this season.

His performances at the youth level and flashes of quality in his senior cameos have justified Amorim’s decision to trust him on the big stage.

Man United turn to talented youths

Chido Obi’s record-breaking appearance reflects Manchester United’s long-standing tradition of promoting from within.

His inclusion in the starting line-up not only rewrote club history but also contributed to one of the youngest starting line-ups in Premier League history.

With an average age of just 22 years and 270 days, Sunday’s squad was the third youngest ever fielded in the competition, and the youngest since 2009.

Alongside Obi-Martin, fellow academy products Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson were also handed starts, emphasising the Red Devils’ renewed focus on developing young talent during a challenging league campaign.

Reuben Amorim shows belief in youth

Speaking after the game, Manchester United manager Reuben Amorim explained to GOAL his choice to start the teenager, saying:

“For me, it is not a massive game for Chido. I know it’s important for him, but I don’t want a lot of pressure on him. He played really well in the minutes against Wolverhampton. I feel he is ready to cope with the demands of the Premier League.”

Amorim also acknowledged the difficulty of balancing squad rotation and performance but stood by his decision to inject youthful energy into the team.

“We want to improve in the table, but in this moment, I think everyone can understand our choice.”

With more games on the horizon, Chido Obi looks set to remain a key figure in Man United’s plans.

Chido Obi receives advice from Man United legend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has warned Nigerian-eligible talent Chido Obi-Martin to keep his head up by going through the ranks.

Cole detailed how the youngster can be successful at Old Trafford as he continued to impress with the senior team.

Obi-Martin has made eight Premier League appearances this season, and he has been warned to maintain his cool in order to become a key figure at the Theatre of Dreams.

