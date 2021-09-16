The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has explained why he slumped in Abuja

Bawa slumped on Thursday, September 16, was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day

According to him, the doctor told him when he got to the hospital that he was a ‘bit dehydrated’ when the incident occurred

FCT, Abuja - Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has revealed why slumped on Thursday, September 16, while making a speech at Presidential Villa, says he is 'hale and hearty.'

The Nation reports Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day when the incident occurred.

The chairman of the Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa has revealed why slumped at Aso Rock. Credit: Official EFCC.

Legit.ng gathered that he was reportedly assisted by other participants and hurriedly rushed to State House hospital in Abuja for treatment.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today on the night of Thursday, September 16, said he received medical attention at the hospital.

He further explained that the doctor said he was a ‘bit dehydrated’ when the incident occurred.

He said:

“Well of course I’m okay, as you can see I’m very much okay… What happened today (Thursday), you’re aware today is the 16th of September, and it is the National Identity Day celebration. I was invited by the NIMC, specifically the ministry of communications and digital economy and while giving my goodwill message, I had to excuse myself because there was a bit of dizziness on me.

“Then of course I went straight to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed that everything about me is okay but for the fact that I was a bit dehydrated and I need to take a lot of water. So straight away from the hospital, I went to the office tidied up one or two things; I’m now back at home.”

Bawa further thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes.

