Ganduje’s son empowers 160 SMEs with solar systems in Kano

The son of APC national chairman, Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar has empowered no fewer than 160 small-scale business operators in Kano state

Umar distributed 160 units of solar home systems to promote youth empowerment and economic sustainability

The Executive Director of Technical Services at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) explained that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Kano state - The Executive Director of Technical Services at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar has distributed 160 units of solar home systems to small-scale business operators across the Dawakin-Tofa/Tofa/Rimin-Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State.

The distribution is a major step toward promoting youth empowerment and economic sustainability.

The Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Edwin Olofu, made this known in a statement that was made available to Legit.ng.

Olofu said the beneficiaries include POS operators, phone charging service providers, barbers, tailors, and other entrepreneurs drawn from 38 wards within the constituency.

He added that the beneficiaries are all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The empowerment program was described as a critical intervention to help young entrepreneurs reduce operating costs and boost income, especially amid rising energy challenges.

Ganduje stated that his focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The son of the current APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar stated this while speaking during the event over the weekend

“This initiative is aimed at promoting youth self-reliance and economic development. By supporting SMEs, we are building the foundation for long-term prosperity and reducing poverty,”

He added that solar power offers a cost-effective alternative to fuel, enabling small businesses to operate more efficiently.

“We identified your businesses and chose to support you because SMEs are the bedrock of any thriving economy, even in developed nations,”

“We will continue to support President Tinubu’s vision to transform Nigeria through grassroots empowerment.”

Engr. Umar concluded by promising more inclusive empowerment initiatives—especially targeting women—designed to further enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people.

