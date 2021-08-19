Former governor of Abia state and senator representing Abia Central senatorial district at the Senate, Theodore Orji, has been released by the EFCC

Senator Orji was picked by the EFCC on Thursday, August 19, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja

The anti-graft agency revealed that the senator was asked to report to its office on Friday, August 20, for further interrogation

FCT, Abuja - After spending some hours at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a former governor of Abia state, Senator Theodore Orji, has been released.

Channels TV reports that the senator was reportedly on his way to London when he was picked up by EFCC operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday, August 19.

The Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC) has released former Abia governor Theodore Orji. Credit: T.A Orji.

Legit.ng gathered that the FCC, Orji is being interrogated over corrupt financial dealing while serving as governor of Abia state between 2007 and 2015.

The EFCC added that sometime last year, Senator Orji had approached the agency and requested the release of his travel documents to enable him to go to Dubai for medical treatment.

However, the EFCC noted, the serving Senator failed to return the travel document.

The EFCC said it has asked Orji to report at the EFCC headquarters again on Friday for the continuation of his interrogation.

The lawmaker, currently representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate, has denied being detained.

He claimed that the EFCC officials only accosted him as he was on his way to London for a routine medical check-up in London.

Premium Times also reports that Orji was quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly, who turned himself in at the EFCC office upon learning of the arrest of his father.

