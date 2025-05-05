A Nigerian techie has disagreed with ex-Winners Chapel Vice President, Bishop David Abioye, over the name he gave his church

After more than six months of retiring from Winners Chapel, Bishop Abioye finally announced the name of his church, putting an end to speculations about his new direction

While many people welcomed the cleric's choice of church name, the techie shared what he would have done

Dunamis Shiloh Okonwor, a Nigerian techie, has reacted to Bishop Abioye's recent unveiling of his church name.

During his first Sunday morning service on May 4, Bishop Abioye announced that his church would be called Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Techie disagrees with Bishop Abioye's name choice

In a Facebook post, Dunamis noted that there seems to be something about protégés giving their brands names after the places where they once worked.

He questioned Bishop Abioye's choice of church name, saying he would have chosen something entirely different. He wrote:

"BISHOP DAVID ABIOYE OFFICIALLY NAMES AND INAUGURATES CHURCH AS LIVING WORD CONQUERORS GLOBAL ASSEMBLY.

"There’s something about protégés and former workers naming brands after the brands they once worked with.

"Living Faith Church.

"Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

"Interesting.

"Why exactly?

"For me I’d choose a name far different."

Commenting further, Dunamis shared:

"A friend of mine who was very active with us at Godded Seed Community started his own ministry and named it something similar having “seed” in it."

Reactions trail Bishop Abioye's church name

Chawai Dogara said:

"It's most likely a CAC issue. Living Word and Global Assembly are common names already in use by other churches.

"Living Word or Conquerors Global Assembly may become the catch phrase later on."

Olatunde Victor Adeoluwa said:

"The Emphasis is “Conquerors” just like “Winners”.

"The ministry will eventually be more known as Conquerors Global Assembly or Conquerors Assembly."

Nwokoye Joel Nwachukwu said:

"Consider the fact that someone or that caliber won't just wake up and manufacture a name.

"What if it was what he received?

"A ministry name is as important as the ministry itself in as much as God is concerned.

"Make Una no use business mind approach Wetin pesin don receive via his alignment with God."

Emeka Nobis said:

"He will still change the name. Not memorable. Not creative."

Itoro Mendie said:

"He can't not choose something different because he's the proof and also in the mandate of living faith.

"He has been taught about faith by the Holy Spirit and he's also the carriage of that mandate."

John Best Uche said:

"I would also choose a different name not so similar honestly.

"Plus, the name is long actually."

Idowu Oluwagbogo said:

"I guess the name is just a reflection of his core message. I felt your message (brand message) should be a key driver in the naming. And as to the protégé, that has what influenced his beliefs and his core value and determined to a large extent his message."

Man's observation about Bishop Abioye's name change

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared an interesting observation about Bishop Abioye's choice of name for his new church.

According to the man, Bishop Abioye's church name suggested that he doesn't care anymore about what anyone thinks.

Analysing Bishop Abioye's church name in comparison with his former boss' church name, Winners Chapel, the man highlighted the similarities between them.

