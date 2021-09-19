- Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is dead at the age of 64

- According to media reports, the former presidential candidate in 2019 died after a brief illness in Abuja

- Recall that he recently created a storm when he alleged that a northern governor is one of the leaders of Boko Haram

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia is reportedly dead. Mailafia also contested the 2019 presidential elections under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He recently created a storm when he alleged that a northern governor is one of the leaders of Boko Haram.

Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is dead. Photo: Obadiah Mailafia

Source: Facebook

Subsequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) invited the former CBN deputy governor over the allegation and grilled him for hours before letting him go.

During one of the invitation, while speaking with journalists, he said he spoke as a citizen who loves his country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“Let me say this clearly; this has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen who loves this country and the voice of thousands of voiceless people. Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, likewise the Christian youths."

According to a source, the 64-year-old former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) died at the National Hospital Abuja, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Until his death, the former CBN deputy governor has been a social critic.

Mailafia was born on 24 December 1956 in the village of Randa in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

His father Baba Mailafia Gambo Galadima was an evangelist with the Evangelical Reformed Church of Central Nigeria (ERCC).

Daily Trusts added that details of his death are still sketchy but sources claimed that he died after brief illness.

Former presidential candidate identifies people behind problems in the north

Amid the high level of insecurity in the northern region, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has identified the elite as those responsible for challenges in the geographical zone.

Mailafia in a Zoom conference on Sunday, August 15, explained that there is a peculiar ‘disease’ in northern Nigeria which is being perpetrated by the elites who hate the nation.

According to Mailafia, the elites want nothing but the worst for the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper