A Nigerian pastor has been arrested by the Edo state police command for parading himself as a fake prophet

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Benson Nosakhare defrauds members of his church and the public with fake prophecy

SP Kontongs Bello disclosed that the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by one of the pastor's victims allegedly hypnotized and in the process his car was taken by the suspect

The police command in Edo state said it has arrested Benson Nosakhare masquerading as a prophet to defraud members of the public.

According to a report by PM News, the command made this disclosure through a statement issued on Thursday, May 5, in Benin, by its public relations officer, SP Kontongs Bello.

Bello said the suspect’s arrest followed a petition by one of his victims, Mr. Thomson Osamudiamen, to the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro.

Police arrest prophet Benson Nosakhare over alleged fake prophecy in Edo. Photo credit: Activists Afolayan Timi

Source: Facebook

How he defrauded the victim of his only car

He explained that the victim had complained that he was hypnotized by the suspect, who collected his car, The Punch added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bello explained:

“According to the victim, the suspect, under the guise of a prophet, claimed he saw him in a vision where he had an accident with his Lexus ES350 car.

“He also said the suspect told him that to avert the accident, he should use the car to sow seed to the Lord, which he did.

“The victim said that after he returned to his senses, he noticed that the suspect had already changed the color of the car from gold to black, and was already using it."

Items recovered from the suspect

The Police spokesperson, who disclosed that two Lexus cars, ES350 and RX350 were recovered from the suspect during a search of his residence, said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be charged in court.

NDLEA arrests general overseer with ‘cannabis wrapped around his body’ at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for drug peddling.

The cleric was arrested while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

The agency spokesman, Femi Babafemi, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Sunday, March 13, on the official Facebook page of the NDLEA.

Angry church members fight pastor, demand refund of their tithes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that angry church members had fought a pastor as they demanded a refund of their tithes.

The angry church faithfuls, in an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, waylaid their pastor and grab him by the shirt as soon as he alighted from his white Range Rover car.

A heated exchange ensued as many hands hold the unidentified cleric's shirt firmly to his bewilderment.

Source: Legit.ng