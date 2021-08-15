A former presidential candidate, Obadiah Mailafia has spoken on the identity of those behind the problems in northern Nigeria

According to Mailafia, the elites who hate the country are responsible, saying such people want nothing but the worst for Nigeria

The former CBN deputy governor also stated that the activities of elites prove they are the problem of the nation

Amid the high level of insecurity in the northern region, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has identified the elite as those responsible for challenges in the geographical zone.

Mailafia in a Zoom conference on Sunday, August 15, explained that there is a peculiar ‘disease’ in northern Nigeria which is being perpetrated by the elites who hate the nation, according to The Punch.

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia says elite are responsbile for the problems in the northern region. Photo credit: @drobadiahmailafia

Source: Facebook

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) went on to note that the elites are the problem of Nigeria, adding that their activities prove it.

While decring the campaign against Western education being championed by Boko Haram, the former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said Islam is not opposed to it.

According to Mailafia, the elites want nothing but the worst for the country.

He was quoted to have said:

“We have a peculiar disease in northern Nigeria perpetrated by elites who hate Nigeria and want nothing but the worst for our country. That is what I’m beginning to see with all these killings.”

