A group in Imo says the so-called unknown gunmen in the state are sponsored by disgruntled politicians

According to the group, the politicians are hellbent on destabilising the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma

The youth group urged the governor to take decisive measures against the enemies of the state from within and outside

Owerri - A group, the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) has alleged that politicians in Imo were behind recent attacks in the state, especially during Monday's cancelled sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said the aim was to frustrate the Hope Uzodimma-led administration and sell the notion that Imo people have rejected the state government.

GACIY urged Governor Uzodimma to move against hoodlums in the state. Photo credit: Imo state government

The group, in a statement signed by its convener, Collins Uwala and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 16 cited a police report following a recent raid on hoodlums hideout in Mgbuka Orlu, in Orlu local government area of the state.

The hoodlums were said to have confessed to receiving directives from certain politicians in the state.

Part of the statement read:

“Based on the advice of security sources, GACIY will withhold named sponsors of attacks in Imo State (for now) in order to not compromise ongoing police investigations.

“Interestingly, the IPOB restated its cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home protest and distanced itself from these gangs of armed enforcers. But it should not have launched it in the first place.

“Sensing the fluid security situation, we cautioned against emotional reactions like the sit-at-home mandate. As predicted, the idea turned out a handy tool for the mafia; an exercise in self-defeat: fruitless, pointless, and bloody.”

The group further urged Imo people to be wary of politicians who want to destabilize the state having in mind to advance their political fortunes.

It commended the state government for standing up against insecurity and urged it to intensify its efforts at flushing out criminal elements from the state.

The statement added:

“Imolites should know that the politicians soaking the land in blood do not mean well for Imo.

“We raised the alarm a few weeks ago when we discovered that the PDP performed the nauseating cloning of ThisDay newspaper just to promote lies against the person of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“While some saw humour in that callous act, we saw a dangerous slide into anarchy. Today, evidence suggests politicians are cloning the ESN and God knows what else.”

The group called on the Imo state government to:

1. Sustain the offensive against criminals no matter their persuasion.

2. Thoroughly investigate the coordination of these attacks with a view to bringing masterminds to justice.

3. Continue to compensate and assuage victims of these attacks in order to restore their faith in government.

IPOB's sit-at-home losing steam

Meanwhile, there was outrage, condemnation, and frustration, on Tuesday, September 14 over the frequent declaration of sit-at-home called by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the southeast region.

Many residents in the region are now calling for the southeast people to resist it and revolt against IPOB if need be.

Respondents from across the region vehemently condemned the dimension and frequency of the sit-at-home and cautioned IPOB leadership to sit up or risk the revolution of Igbos against the group.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

