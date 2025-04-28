The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission disclosed that the Senate President earns ₦8,694,848.75 annually, including allowances

Constituency allowances alone contribute ₦6,210,606.25 yearly, with additional benefits for security, legislative aides, and more

This structured remuneration supports the Senate President's legislative and administrative responsibilities

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has released a detailed breakdown of the official remuneration package for the Senate President of Nigeria, shedding light on the financial benefits attached to this high-ranking legislative position.

The Senate President’s total annual earnings amount to ₦8,694,848.75, with a monthly salary of ₦724,570.72. This remuneration is designed to support the effective discharge of duties that come with presiding over the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

Salary and Allowances of Senate President as Approved by FG. Photo credit: GodswillAkpabio/X

Source: Twitter

At the core of this remuneration is the annual basic salary, valued at ₦2,484,242.50, which translates to ₦207,020.20 monthly. This basic salary is augmented by a series of allowances that reflect the responsibilities and demands of the office.

Comprehensive breakdown of allowances

A significant portion of the Senate President’s total earnings comes from the constituency allowance, which is calculated at 250% of the annual basic salary. This allowance amounts to ₦6,210,606.25 annually or ₦517,550.50 monthly, providing resources to address the specific needs and concerns of the Senate President’s constituency.

Beyond the constituency allowance, additional allowances and fringe benefits are provided to enhance the Senate President’s ability to perform their legislative responsibilities effectively.

These include provisions for motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance, ensuring mobility and transportation costs are adequately covered. There are also allocations for the engagement of special assistants and personal assistants, supporting the Senate President in administrative and legislative tasks.

Salary and Allowances of Senate President as Approved by FG

Source: Facebook

Domestic needs

Further allowances cater to domestic needs, with funds designated for domestic staff, enabling the Senate President to maintain an efficient and organised household. The office is also supported through allocations for entertainment, utilities, and security, which ensure a conducive working environment and personal safety.

Additional benefits include provisions for legislative aides, who assist in legislative research, drafting bills, and other parliamentary tasks. Allocations for wardrobe ensure that the Senate President maintains a professional appearance suitable for formal engagements.

Funding is also allocated for newspapers and periodicals, which serve as essential tools for staying informed on current affairs and legislative matters. Finally, provisions for house maintenance ensure that the Senate President’s official residence is kept in optimal condition.

While specific monetary values for many of these allowances were not disclosed, they form an integral part of the Senate President’s total remuneration package.

Total remuneration package

Combining the annual basic salary with the comprehensive range of allowances, the total annual remuneration for the Senate President comes to ₦8,694,848.75, corresponding to a monthly income of ₦724,570.72.

Actual salaries of Nigerian president and governors released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President of Nigeria earns an annual salary of ₦14,058,820, translating to a monthly income of ₦1,171,568, while state governors receive ₦7,782,968 annually, or ₦648,581 monthly, according to data available on RMAFC, a government agency.

These figures were disclosed by Muhammed Shehu, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), in an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng