Support for the IPOB is steadily declining by the day as the proscribed group continues to cause economic disruptions in the southeast

A report by the SB Morgen Intelligence indicates that residents are becoming tired of the group's sit-at-home order on Mondays

The outlawed group made the decision after its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and extradited by Nigerian authorities

Lagos - A new report by the SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence has shown that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) is gradually losing steam.

According to the report published by ThisDay newspaper on Monday, September 13, some residents in the southeast region are beginning to get tired of the order due to its negative economic impact on their jobs and businesses.

IPOB ordered Mondays as sit-at-home days since the arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In Abia and Imo, according to the research group, respondents said they were in support of the sit-at-home order when it was initially announced, but explained that the manner of enforcement, the use of force, left a lot to be desired.

Meanwhile, a southeast resident known as Nwada Chidinma Ibemere has written an open letter to IPOB.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the letter posted on her Instagram page on Monday, September 13, Ibemere suggested that a review of the sit-at-home order be considered by IPOB.

She stated:

“It is gravely affecting families, communities, WAEC candidates and by extension, our regional economy.”

Imo government moves against banks for obeying outlawed group

Recall that the Imo government recently sealed several banks in the state for obeying the Monday, September 6 sit-at-home order.

The development caused hundreds of bank customers to be stranded and unable to carry out their respective transactions.

Officials of the state government sealed the affected banks with ribbons as early as 7:00 am on Tuesday, September 7.

Nnamani says IPOB's sit-at-home order is affecting the southeast's economy

In a related development, the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest, adding that it has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

Source: Legit