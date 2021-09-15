Opposition is mounting daily over the sit-at-home action of certain elements in the southeast region

Many Igbos are beginning to voice out their disapproval over the action, saying it is affecting the region

An Igbo lady, Chidinma Ibemere, has written an open letter to the proponents of the action, outlining how their campaign is affecting Ndigbo

Enugu - Chidinma Ibemere, an activist, on Monday, September 13, took to her Instagram page to highlight how the sit-at-home action in the southeast is affecting the region.

Ibemere stated that the action is taking a toll on families, businesses, students, and jobs in the once boisterous region.

The sit-at-home action was started in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Part of the letter read:

“I wish to sincerely commend the genuine efforts of the movement in preserving the memories of Ndi Igbo who we have lost unjustly since the Biafra-Nigeria civil war. I pray for comfort for all who grieve and continually hope in our mantra, #OZOEMENA.

“It's been five weeks since the enforcement of the sit-at-home order across ala Igbo. The compliance so far, especially the kick-off day, shows great solidarity.

“However, I humbly suggest that a review of this order be considered by the esteemed leadership of IPOB.

“It would have made more impact if the sit-at-home order jointly affects the activities of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case in one way or the other. Clearly, we are in this alone and it is gravely affecting families, communities, WAEC candidates and by extension, our regional economy.

“The truth is people have thoughts of going about their businesses since the message of solidarity has been passed but it is the fear of the unknown that keeps them indoors. An average Igbo man desires to live long, in good health and prosperity.

“All aspects of our system as a people continue to suffer strain and stress in different measures. WE CANNOT BECOME WHAT WE ARE FIGHTING AGAINST. Our loyalty to the struggle shouldn't become silent oppression. The sit-at-home order ought to be done from a place of patriotism and not under duress.”

Meanwhile, the Punch newspaper reports that hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order in Enugu on Tuesday, September 14 set ablaze a bus supplying bread to customers.

The driver of the bus was accosted by the hoodlums and was asked to turn back but he reportedly disobeyed the directive.

He was said to have ignored the warning and proceeded to supply his bread to customers before he was dragged out of the vehicle, unload the bread he was carrying before setting the bus ablaze.

Sit-at-home affecting the masses, not elites

On his part, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has stated that the sit-at-home trend in the southeast affects the residents and not governors like him or the elites.

The governor described the sit-at-home order as “war brought by the people upon themselves.”

He added that the governors of the region have tried their best to encourage the residents to stop complying with the order.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

