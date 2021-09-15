Reports say residents in the southeast may revolt against enforcers of the sit-at-home order in the region

Residents in various states of the region are becoming agitated over the order which has affected schools and businesses

Many Igbos are already condemning the action over the negative impact it is having on their lives daily

Enugu - Vanguard newspaper is reporting that outrage, condemnation, and frustration, on Tuesday, September 14 trailed the frequent declaration of sit-at-home called by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the southeast region.

According to the report, many are now calling for the southeast people to resist it and revolt against IPOB if need be.

Former minister, Frank Nweke, is one of the prominent Igbo sons who have condemned the action. Photo credit: NESG

Source: Facebook

Perhaps, gauging the mood of the Igbo, The Guardian newspaper reports that IPOB apologised to the people, promising to deal with anybody or group hiding under the sit-at-home to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

Describing such people as saboteurs, the pro-Biafra group reiterated that the weekly Monday sit-at-home has been rescinded.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Respondents from across the region had vehemently condemned the dimension and frequency of the sit-at-home and cautioned IPOB leadership to sit up or risk the revolution of Igbos against the group.

Since the sit-at-home was first declared by IPOB, this week’s appeared to be the worst as some people suffered the consequences as vehicles seen on the road were set ablaze by people suspected to be members of the pro-Biafra group.

In Nsukka, Enugu state, residents condemned in strong terms, the frequent declaration of sit-at-home by IPOB.

Some residents described the situation as another lockdown in disguise which has inflicted untold economic hardships on families across the southeast, especially, those who live on daily jobs.

A resident of Owerri, Imo state who gave his name as Iwunze said:

“We now live every day in fear of the unknown; we don’t know when this thing will end. They should please stop this problem; people are dying.”

A commercial bus driver, who gave his name as Isaac Okoye, described the incessant declaration of sit-at-home and attack on persons and businesses as wickedness against the Igbo.

His words"

“I have a wife and four children, they expect me to provide money for feeding. Yet, for two days, I couldn’t go to work. And you expect me to be happy. This is wickedness.”

A retired principal, Mr. Ifeanyi Onyeukwu submitted that those behind the sit-at-home may soon declare every day as sit-at-home if nothing is done urgently.

Onyeukwu condemned the incident of attacking students who were sitting for the West African Examination Council exam in the state and the destruction of motorcycles belonging to teachers.

Activist condemns sit-at-home action

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chidinma Ibemere, an activist, on Monday, September 13, lamented that the sit-at-home action in the southeast is affecting the region.

Ibemere stated that the action is taking a toll on families, businesses, students, and jobs in the once boisterous region.

She said:

“The sit-at-home order ought to be done from a place of patriotism and not under duress.”

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Similarly, Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

Source: Legit