Actress Sikirat Sindodo has shared videos showing some moments from her late mother's firdaus prayer online

The heartbroken film star was spotted crying in one of the videos as she held a mic and addressed her guests

Sindodo and her colleagues who attended the event, however, looked beautiful in their matching outfits

Eight days after the death of her mum, actress Tayo Odueke popularly called Sikirat Sindodo organised the firdaus prayer on her behalf. The actress shared videos from the event on her Instagram page.

Actress Sikirat Sindodo organises the eight days Firdaus prayer for her mother. Photos: @sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

Actress Sikirat Sindodo at her mum's firdaus prayer

In one of the videos the actress shared online, she was spotted holding a microphone as she spoke about her mum before her guests. At a point, Sindodo burst into tears while speaking.

The actress was later spotted in another video with her friends and colleagues who attended the event. Sindodo was dressed in a beautiful white outfit and matched it with gold accessories.

Some of her friends were also spotted in white outfits while others wore blue outfits. The women looked stylish in their look as they joked together while posing for photos.

Check out Sindodo and her friends out here:

Friends and colleagues sympathise with Sindodo

iamkemikorede:

"Aliamudulliah for your strength."

lolamagret:

"Omo rere agbeyin iwo na sending you hugs and kisses."

dayoamusa:

"Huge and warmth."

bustlineyetunde:

"Sending you warmth and hugs."

misturaasunramu:

"weldon sis."

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"May mummy’s soul continue to Rest In Peace."

iam_pleased:

"May Alhaja soul rest in peace."

Tiwa Savage lays her late dad to rest

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that singer Tiwa Savage lost her beloved father on July 19 and a service of songs was held in his honour on September 2.

The singer and her family also gave him a befitting burial on September 3 as they finally laid him to rest.

Tiwa shared clips from the event on her Instagram story channel and she went all out to pay her last respect to her father. She wore a rich royal blue and gold embellished outfit with beautiful expensive-looking shoes and a statement purse.

