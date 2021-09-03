Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage lost her beloved father on July 19 and a service of songs was held in his honour on September 2

The singer and her family also gave him a befitting burial on September 3 as they finally laid him to rest

Tiwa Savage shared clips from the event on her Instagram story channel and she went all out to pay her last respect to her father

The final burial of Tiwa Savage's father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, holds today, Friday, September 3, 2021, and videos have surfaced online.

The singer shared clips of her outfit as well as the church service on her Instagram story channel.

Tiwa Savage and Jamil look regal Photo credit:@tiwasavage/@mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

A service of songs was held for Tiwa's late father on Friday, September 2, and she showed up with her family all donned in silver attires.

Tiwa goes all out

From indications, the Koroba crooner arrived at the event in style, she showed up in a Rolls Royce, rocking a beautiful ensemble.

Tiwa wore a rich royal blue and gold embellished outfit with beautiful expensive-looking shoes and a statement purse.

The koroba singer finished the look with subtle make-up and jewellery. Her six-year-old son, Jam Jam also rocked a royal blue and white Yoruba outfit with a traditional cap to match.

The singer also shared clips from the church service on her Instagram story channel as well, it captured moments the pallbearers danced with the coffin down to the procession that led it out of the church.

See screenshots from the clip below:

Tiwa Savage shares clip from burial service Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage visits late dad's apartment

It was indeed a difficult time for Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage who was still mourning the death of her father who passed away on July 19.

the singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.

In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.

As expected, the video elicited reactions from fans of the singer who know that she was still mourning the death of her friend and rumoured lover, Obama DMW. There were fans who sympathised with Tiwa while other trolls criticised the state of her dad’s house.

