AFC Bournemouth have come from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium

The defeat comes before they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final

Head coach Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after the loss before a crucial UCL match

Arsenal have lost to AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

English midfielder Declan Rice put the Gunners ahead in the 34th minute and the first half ended 1-0 in their favour but tides turned drastically in the second half.

Highly sought-after defender Dean Hujsen equalises for the Cherries in the 67th minute before Evanilson completed the turnaround in the 75th to hand the Gunners a defeat.

According to The Athletic, it was Bournemouth’s first win against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions on the ninth attempt.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has expressed his frustration and admitted that his team did not create enough to win the game, and also defended badly

“For sure, but we didn’t[create enough chances]. We had so many open situations in big spaces with big opportunities to score. We didn’t, and when you defend the box the way we did, it’s very difficult to turn it into three points,” he said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

“We should’ve put the game to bed, that’s clear, and then we don’t defend our boxes. We don’t finish the actions. We give so many simple balls away against a team without a lot of energy. They run, and in transitions, they are so good. When we had them, we didn’t kill them, and it became very chaotic.”

The Gunners face PSG next week, and Arteta wants his team to channel the negative emotions they built up on Wednesday.

“We didn’t create the right positive momentum. We certainly created anger, frustration, rage, and disappointment. Let’s use all of that for Wednesday,” he added.

Arteta reacts to Liverpool's PL win

Legit.ng reported that Arteta shared his true feelings about Liverpool winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season with four matches to go.

The Gunners boss admitted that it was very painful to watch because his team have challenged for the title in the last two seasons and are yet to capture it.

