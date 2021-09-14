Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has got her fans gushing over her as she shared adorable photos of herself

The mother of two was spotted looking into her phone as she took a selfie of her beautiful look for the gram

The film star then noted that she loves all the photos she took, adding that she doesn't belong to anybody's past

Actress Mercy Aigbe has finally reacted to the wedding of her ex-husband Lanre Gentry a few years after they separated.

Photos and videos from the marriage ceremony were spotted online and they revealed Mercy's ex-husband with his new wife looking lovely in their matching white outfits.

Mercy Aigbe says she's nobody's ex. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe makes a profound statement online

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a black outfit.

Mercy was wearing black leather trousers and tucked in a black top. Her black wig was styled to the back and she matched the whole look with yellow shoes.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress stated that she is nobody's ex.

Check out the lovely photo below:

Mercy also shared full photos of her look, stating that she loves everything.

Nigerians shower compliments on Mercy Aigbe

ceolumineeofficial:

"My Precious Queen."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Queen❤️ so fine."

sotayogaga:

"A spec."

iamshaffybello:

"Somebody’s Treasure."

yallmeetkemi:

"Why so cute momma."

khadijah_badamacee:

"Beautiful always."

afrikraftmedia:

"Beautiful."

midey.haryo:

"I love you Mercy."

Mercy Aigbe shares photos of herself dressed as a man for a movie

Mercy Aigbe had fans wondering about the identity of a person in a photo after she shared snaps of herself dressed as a man. The movie star could have had anybody fooled about her identity after posting the convincing photos.

Not stopping there, the mother of two explained that if truly she was a man, she would have broken a number of hearts.

In another post, the movie star revealed that the photos of her dressed as a man was taken on a movie set. After the convincing photos made the rounds on social media, Mercy Aigbe’s fans shared their thoughts on it.

