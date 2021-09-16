Nollywood’s Patience Ozokwo has shared a video on her page assuring fans that she is ageing gracefully

The movie veteran who recently clocked a new age was spotted dancing energetically while cooking in the kitchen

Fans and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry thronged her comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo is one of the aged stars in the movie industry but a recent video on her Instagram page has proven to many that she still has it in her.

The much-loved film star who clocked a new age just a few days ago was seen showing off some energetic traditional dance moves in the video posted on her page.

Patience was seen dancing while also keeping her eyes on a pot of soup that she was cooking in her kitchen.

Fans, colleagues react

The high-spirited video got fans and junior colleagues of the actress talking in her comment section. Some of them commended her while others offered heartfelt prayers for her.

Read some of their messages below:

bensonokonkwo wrote:

"..Mum your deserve the best❤️Cant love you less."

luchydonalds said:

"Chai mummy truly God has been faithful to you and you’re age gracefully. We love you."

rukky.daniels.94 said:

"Mama G. G is general. General world wide."

iamjustabel said:

"Pleasant moments, Happiness keeps one going."

heavenly.softwork said:

"I just love you too much mama,you are a blessing."

mama_geee_empiree said:

"Mama de mama long life for you my general."

tonyhans301 wrote:

"We love you mama...more grace to life and good health to you."

sandrasibanda2 said:

"I love you mom❤️…more love from South Africa."

