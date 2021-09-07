Nollywood’s Sikiratu Sindodo has announced the passing of her dear mother in a post shared on social media

The movie star penned an emotional tribute to the deceased while noting that the death comes as a major shock

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the comment section with condolence messages for the Nollywood star

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sikirat Sindodo is currently mourning the sad passing of her dearly beloved mother just weeks after celebrating her birthday.

The movie star recently took to her Instagram page with a post specially dedicated to the memory of her deceased mum.

Actress Sikirat Sindodo mourns death of mother. Photo: @sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

Odueke penned an emotional tribute to her late mum while noting that her death comes as a hard blow.

In a different portion of her tribute, the film star disclosed that she still saw her mum two days ago before her passing.

She wrote:

"My prayer warrior…My jewel of inestimable value… This is literally a hard blow for me…. And to think I still saw you 2days ago Hunmmmm… Ti to bi re olohunI didn’t see this coming….Tears keep rolling & won’t stop…But what can I do?"

The bereaved movie star called on Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of her mother and grant her passage into paradise.

She also expressed appreciation to everyone who has shown support in one way or another.

See her post below:

Condolence messages pour in

The comment section of the post was filled with condolence messages from fans and industry colleagues of the actress.

Read some of their messages below:

yeyetoyintomato said:

"It is well my dear, my Condolences. God almighty will grant her gentle soul eternal rest, amen."

femisolar_jasaking said:

"Awww!!! So sorry aunty mi. May her soul rest well."

lolamagret said:

"Omg Ha! Alhaja,Abiamo aboja gboro gboro.. it’s well dear.accept my condolences. May her sweet soul Rest In Peace."

misturaasunramu said:

"Hmmm this is serious... Inalillahiwainahilehimrajiun ... Rest on Abiyamo Tooto."

realyomifabiyi said:

"My condolences Tayo, she was such a caring and beautiful soul. RIP Maam."

