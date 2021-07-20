Singer Tiwa Savage has taken to her page on social media announcing the death of her dearly beloved father

Tiwa’s post also suggested that her dad had been battling an illness for years before he eventually lost the fight

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the singer’s comment section with condolence messages

It is indeed a sad and difficult time for much-loved Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who has mourned another loved one just weeks after the death of her friend and rumoured lover, Obama DMW.

The singer in an Instagram post announced that she lost her dearly beloved father during the early hours of Monday, July 19.

Although Tiwa didn’t disclose the cause of her death, her post suggested that the man had been battling an illness for years before eventually losing the fight.

The My Darling crooner added that her father’s death is tough on her and she has become numb.

Tiwa’s post read:

"Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple of years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.Rest In Perfect Peace, my King. I love you, daddy."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues sympathise with Tiwa

Upon sharing the news, fans and colleagues in the industry were seen comforting the singer in her comment section.

Read some of their comments below:

stelladamasus said:

"Awwww my love. It is well. May he rest in perfect peace. My prayers are with you and yours."

djbign said:

"Danm T….We were just talking about him yday…… he is with the lord …"

denolagrey said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss love. God is with you. Stay strong. Sending so much love."

noble_igwe said:

"May God be with you and your family at this difficult time."

dareynow said:

"Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your loss Tiwa."

