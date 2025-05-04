Nigerian music star Wizkid gave both his fans and netizens something to talk about following his recent online presence

Legit.ng earlier broke the news that the singer’s lover and talent manager Jada P took bold actions against him

In a new development. Wizkid made a new post online few hours after Jada’s move. Igniting reactions across social media

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogu,n has caught the attention of fans and netizens amid recent speculations around him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was a developing conflict between Nigerian singer Wizkid and his long-time partner and manager, Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P.

Wizkid shares first post amid report rift with Jada P.

Source: Instagram

A new report disclosed that Jada P, who has been following the superstar for a long time on Instagram, has reportedly unfollowed him.

A look at Jada’s Instagram page confirmed the reports. However, Wizkid, who doesn’t follow anyone on the social media platform, appears unfazed by the recent development.

This came hours after the singer’s rival, David Adeleke, aka Davido, gifted his wife, Chioma Adeleke, a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon AMG G63 valued at ₦700 million during her 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, USA.

Wizkid reacts online

Few days after the viral new, the Essence hit maker took to his Instagram story channel to make a post.

Wizkid shared a Ghibli AI image of him smoking while relaxing on a wall, hence indicating his usual stress-free personality.

A brief timeline of Jada and Wizkid

Legit.ng reports that Jada P and Wizkid originally met in 2012, when she was managing American musician Chris Brown on tour, which included a stop in Lagos, Nigeria. Wizkid was a guest performer at the concert, and this marked the start of their professional collaboration.

By 2015, Jada had become Wizkid's manager, and their connection had grown more personal. They welcomed their first son, Zion Ayo-Balogun, in 2017 and have since had two additional children, a boy and a girl.

While Wizkid is known for not following anyone on Instagram, Jada has been following him until Friday, May 2, 2025, raising questions about the status of their relationship.

See his post below:

Wizkid’s Ghibli AI image gets many talking

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_creed007 said:

"Eye dey pain dis una guy? 😂."

b.u_services said:

"This post is sponsored and panic by 5ive ….. give them pressure for some Kia!! Posting."

think_big247 said:

"Baba nla follow Baddo switch benson 😂😂."

kolaphezz said:

"Popsy dey high level now now(his royal highness)😍❤️."

viviassurance said:

"it’s two easy the money surplus Na money day stop long talk’’ long talk how many things you won count. You better really treat your mind. I still day fine wetting day do Meiji. No come use your own confuse come confuse me. Jeje I day nothing day do meiii❤️🦅🇳🇬🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Wizkid's baby mam and talent manager unfollows him online.

Source: Instagram

Fans compare Wizkid's Jada P to Davido's Chioma

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users were divided and they picked sides between singer David Adeleke aka Davido's wife, Chioma and Wizkid's partner, Jada P.

Recall that Davido recently organised a lavish birthday party surprise for Chioma as she turned 30, and he gifted her a brand new Mercedes-Benz among other expensive gifts. Shortly after, a Twitter user, identified as @Abena_safowah, posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side.

One was that of Chioma flaunting her ring, while the other was a mirror selfie of Jada P with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In no time, reactions began to roll in, and they compared both women.

