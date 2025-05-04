Cucurella and his partner, Claudia Rodriguez, have discussed the family challenges after their son was diagnosed with autism

The couple, who have three kids together, disclosed that holidays have been challenging due to Mateo's condition

The pair have continued to receive classy messages from fans after they publicly revealed the situation they are facing

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella and his long-time partner, Claudia Rodriguez, have opened up about the emotional challenges of their son Mateo's autism diagnosis.

The couple have three children together - Mateo, Rio, and Claudia, but Mateo was diagnosed with autism shortly after the footballer's £65million move from Brighton to Chelsea in 2022.

The lovers narrated how life has been challenging with Mateo's condition.

Marc Cucurella of Spain with partner Claudia Rodriguez and their kids following the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Kids with the condition have difficulties processing emotions, sensory sensitivities, repetitive behaviours, and struggle socially.

Rodriguez recently disclosed that they later discovered that their son was struggling to cope with his peers.

She said, as per SunSport:

"We saw that some things were different from the other kids.We didn't find too much help from the school and we had our worst months.

"Every day we went together to drop Mateo off - I was pregnant with Rio as well - and we went back home every day crying."

Discussing the situation, Cucurella, who visibly struggled with his emotions, said:

"Okay, your kid is autistic, but the parents are not ready with this so we need to learn a lot. When we speak about Mateo, we always..." Ask Claudia now, I will come back soon."

In the footage shared by Amazon Prime Video Sport, Rodriguez added that holidaying has been quite challenging for the family.

She added:

"It's a lot of changes in the same week. It's difficult to be in other places, on another timetable, eating other food, on other plans with no school and no therapy. It's hard for him.

"You have to think about Mateo all the time. Sometimes you want to do some things, but we can't because it's not good for Mateo. Holidays is always difficult."

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea gestures during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC. Photo: Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

Fans have continued to react to the touching story as they send classy messages to Rodriguez. Jimenachoco said:

"Strong hug and solidarity. Having a neurodiverse family is a great challenge but also a great blessing.

"These beings are pure love and they come to teach us more than we think. All my admiration and Empathy. They are not alone!

spinningworldofautism added:

"You’re both doing amazingly. You’re right - our autistic children teach us so much, each & every day."

ishanshah04 said:

"So brave of them to speak about this. Protect this family at all costs."

nickycrosbytv wrote:

"I know that feeling all too well, smiling through the tears and the pain with your partner, taking it in turns to be the strong one that day.

"Who knew it was possible to relate so much with a PL footballer and his wife. You’re amazing guys, and so is Mateo."

