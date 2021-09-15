FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Wednesday, September 15, approved N38.4 billion for the completion of road projects in five states .

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, The Cable reported.

The states housing the affected roads include:

The states housing the affected roads include:

Benue Bayelsa Anambra Imo Nasarawa

According to Fashola, all the projects were inherited from previous administrations.

One of the contracts is the Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra.

Another one is that of the 20km dualisation of Yenagoa road junction to Kolo, Otuoke and Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa state.

The minister the third contract was for the completion of a road linking Nasarawa and Benue states.

