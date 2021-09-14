Femi Gbajabiamila has discredited media reports about his plans to unseat the current governor of Lagos state in 2023

According to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor Sanwo-Olu's performance in the last two years has surpassed expectations

Gbajabiamila insisted that he doesn't have immediate plan to contest, adding that his job right now is very tough

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to the reports claiming that he intends to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

The Nation reports that Gbajabiamila speaking in an interview with Channels Television dismissed the speculations as untrue.

Femi Gbajabiamila has dismissed the rumour that he is nursing a governorship ambition. Photo credit: @FemiGbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was doing a great job in the midst of the difficult time Lagos has had.

The speaker said the thought of contesting for Lagos state's number one position has never crossed his mind, adding that close to him have been told to allow him concentrate on the job I am doing, P.M News added.

The lawmaker, representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the National Assembly said the thought of contesting any election at this point will distract him from his current job which is tough.

Gbajabiamila stressed that he doesn't have any plan to be governor though the southwest state had a one-time state leader before.

Source: Legit