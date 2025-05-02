Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three suspects for running a fraudulent university training in pavilions and under trees in Abuja.

The suspects offered victims fake Bachelor of Science degrees in Medicine, Nursing, Cybersecurity, Computer Studies, and Geology

According to the EFCC, student victims were charged between N1.2 million and N1.3 million as registration fees

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Three suspected fraudsters, Olaniyan Joshua, Oyetunde Julius Akano, and Victor Oluwale have been arrested over a link with the Q-net University scam.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the suspects on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, in Abuja.

EFCC arrests 3 suspects for running a fraudulent university. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Facebook

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation in the EFCC headquarters in the nation’s capital.

The EFCC made this known in a statement issued via its X handle @officialEFCC on Friday, May 2, 2025.

According to the statement, the suspects falsely claimed to be representatives of Q-net, a global e-commerce and direct-selling company.

EFCC disclosed that the suspects operated under the name, Mighty Infinity Millionaire Limited. Q-net, however, denied any link with the suspects and their activities.

Suspects offer fake degrees in medicine, nursing

The anti-graft agency further stated that investigations revealed that the suspects were also running a fraudulent university training in pavilions and under trees.

The suspects offered fake Bachelor of Science degrees in Medicine, Nursing, Cybersecurity, Computer Studies, and Geology, among others with a false claim of affiliation with Quest International University, Malaysia.

"Student victims were charged between N1.2 million and N1.3 million as registration fees from which the suspected scammers raked in hundreds of millions in proceeds of crime."

Legit.ng recalls that EFCC arrested 133 suspects when the Q-net University at Compensation Layout, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja was raided on March 24, 2025.

The anti-graft agency said the Ponzi Scheme Academy is named Q University (a.k.a Q-Net) for brainwashing young Nigerians that they would graduate into the league of billionaires.

CBEX scam: EFCC declares 8 persons wanted

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took action over the CBEX scam.

The EFCC has declared eight operators of the online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) wanted.

The anti-graft agency released the photos and the last home addresses of the wanted CBEX operators.

ICPC re-arraigns professor over fake degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Professor Godwin Igbinoba faced fresh arraignment by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for allegedly operating illegal degree-awarding schemes and forging a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and forgery, with the case adjourned to May 19 after maintaining his earlier bail conditions.

The trial highlights Nigeria’s ongoing battle against diploma mills, following the recent exposure of thousands with fake degrees from foreign institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng