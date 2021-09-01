Long after 2023, citizens will feel the impact of most of the strategic projects under the current administration, accoding to President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure at an inauguration ceremony which was held at State House, Abuja,

Accordimg to him, his administration is committed to implementing long term projects and programmes that create jobs for Nigerians

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that after he leaves office in 2023, the impact of his project will be felt by Nigerians.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari made this known after inaugurating new board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) after a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that Nigerians will feel the impact of his strategic project once he leaves in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari speaking at the event restated his administration’s commitment to implementing long term projects and programmes that create jobs for Nigerians.

According to the president, he said the full impact of most of the strategic projects started under his watch would only be felt long after he had left office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While describing the appointment of the 9-man board as a call to duty, Buhari tasked the board to make more investments that support economic diversification.

The Cable had earlier reported that the presidency listed the achievements made in different sectors.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman explained that the Buhari administration is “recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud”.

The report card released includes achievements infrastucture, rail, road, ports, power, housing, oil and gas, agriculture, education and health.

Buhari launches new scheme to employ ex-NYSC members

Earlier, the President Buhari-led federal government on Tuesday, August 31, launched Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme aimed at creating new opportunities for 20,000 fresh graduates each year.

In his remark during the launch of the scheme at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari expressed certainty that the programme would provide mentorship and support in various fields for young Nigerians.

He noted that the programme will equip beneficiaries with working experience in sectors of the economy like sectors information and communications technology, financial services, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, mining, telecommunications, creative industries and technology, education, health, research and development.

Lai Mohammed: No Nigerian president has ever accomplished Buhari’s achievements

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has boasted that no Nigerian president has ever accomplished what the Buhari-led administration has achieved since coming into power in 2015.

Alhaji Mohammed made the comment at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, June 1 focused on the mid-term report of the administration's second term in office.

Joseph Mutah, the chief press secretary to the minister, sent excerpts of the briefing's text to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit