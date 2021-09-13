September 12 saw the exit of Big Brother Naija contestants, Jackie B and Jaypaul, leaving Queen, Whitemoney, Liquorose and Saga to continue the game

According to Cross in a conversation with Saskay, Jackie B already knew she would leave and even predicted she and two other people might leave if Biggie evicts three people

Cross also mentioned that the previous housemates that were evicted were correctly predicted by Jackie B

The latest housemates that have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house are Jackie B and Jaypaul.

While this might come as a surprise to their fans, Jackie B, according to Cross, already knew that she would be going home.

Cross says Jackie B predicts evictions correctly Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Jackie B and her predictions

In a conversation with Saskay after the eviction, Cross disclosed that apart from the fact that Jackie B knew her time was up in the house, she had also dropped correct predictions.

According to cross, Jackie B knew the four housemates that left before her and Jaypaul and she noted that if Biggie decided to evict three people, Saga would have followed them.

Cross added that Jackie B has already called the top five that will last in the house and said that if her predictions come true, then she is a witch.

Saskay contributed her opinion and said that Jackie B is probably a seer with a gift.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

successempire30:

"If na Whitemoney talk this one. Hmmm, we for no hear word."

ukoha_adaolisa:

"Jackie is intelligent and a deep thinker."

uchemaduka30:

"Hmmm if it's whitemoney that say this one now this comment section will be on fire."

iamchiomavicky:

"And saga was 3rd on that list."

huchay1:

"It’s very easy to predict this last eviction, apart from she, saga and Jpaul other hms have been up several times and were saved. So if I were in her shoes I would predict same."

Source: Legit.ng