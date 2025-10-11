Late Nigerian filmmaker Amaka Igwe was one of the powerhouses who helped build the foundation of what Nollywood is today

The talented media creative made a huge impact on Nigerian television with her interesting and entertaining soap operas

Today, Legit.ng looks into the life and times of this departed icon, her role in creating indigenous movies that promoted culture

Amaka Igwe was a multi-talented Nigerian filmmaker and broadcasting executive who died on April 28, 2014, in Enugu, southeastern Nigeria, after an asthma attack.

Born on January 2, 1963, Uzoamaka Audrey 'Amaka' Igwe was recognised as one of the second-generation filmmakers who helped pioneer video films for Nigerian cinema. She was a major figure in the film industry until she passed away in 2014.

Remembering Amaka Igwe, a pioneer of Nigerian television. Credit: @channelstv

Born on January 2, 1963, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Uzoamaka Audrey "Amaka" Igwe was the fifth of seven children.

A gifted storyteller from a young age, she pursued her education at All Saints School and Awkunanaw Girls High School in Enugu, before studying Religion and Education at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

Amaka joined the MNET short celluloid film "Barbers Wisdom" as director after graduating from college. She was one of the pioneers of contemporary Nigerian television dramas and films. She rose to fame after writing and producing the critically acclaimed TV serial operas Checkmate and Fuji House of Commotion.

Her Nollywood projects include Rattle Snake and Violated, which helped set Amaka Igwe Studios apart during the video film era of Nigerian filmmaking. She was the CEO of the Lagos mainland-based Top Radio 90.9FM station and the founder of BOBTV Exp.

She received high-calibre content production from Amaka Igwe Studios and Q Entertainment Networks.

Google uses Amaka Igwe as Doodle to honour Nollywood icon.

Throughout her career, Amaka Igwe received numerous honours. Nigeria awarded her the Nigerian National Order of "MFR," which stands for "Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the film industry in 2011.

Igwe was a successful teacher, producer, director, writer, and businesswoman. The late Amaka was a proud mother of three children: Ruby, David, and Daniel.

Google commemorated Amaka with a doodle on January 2, 2020, in recognition of her achievements in the Nigerian entertainment industry and to commemorate her 57th posthumous birthday. This was done by temporarily changing the logo on Google's site to feature Amaka's facial drawing.

Amaka died while filming an Igbo soap opera in Enugu, Business Day reported, leaving behind many unrealised goals, particularly the desire to develop Igbo films that would air frequently on Africa Magic alongside Hausa and Yoruba films.

However, it was reported that Africa Magic Igbo went live on April 2, 2015, at 19:00 CAT on DStv channel 159, a year after her passing.

Though gone, Amaka Igwe remains a towering figure in Nollywood history, a storyteller, visionary, and pioneer whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of creatives.

