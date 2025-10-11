Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawandem, vacated his seat for 18-year-old Grace Williams to serve as “Minister for the Day”

The initiative, started last year, promotes girls’ leadership and amplifies their voices in national development

Olawande and partners reaffirm commitment to building a nation where every girl can learn, lead, and thrive

FCT, Abuja - In a rare show of leadership mentoring and youth empowerment, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has vacated his seat to allow Miss Williams Grace, an 18-year-old from Lagos state, to serve as Minister for the Day.

The symbolic gesture was made on Friday, October 10, in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, a global event celebrating the rights and potential of girls.

Olawande speaks on empowering girls through leadership

Olawande via X, said the initiative aimed to give young girls the opportunity to experience leadership at the highest level while boosting their confidence in public service.

“In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, I vacated my seat for Miss Williams Grace, the winner of the IDG National Leadership Essay Competition, to serve as the Minister for the Day,” he stated.

He described Grace, a graduate of Cedars International College, as “a shining example of brilliance, confidence, and leadership potential among Nigerian girls.”

Olawande stresses on youth inclusion

Olawande recalled that the initiative began in 2024, when 17-year-old Miss Esther Adesanya Adesioye became the pioneer one-day Minister.

“This initiative, which we started last year during my time as Minister of State, remains a symbolic gesture to reaffirm our commitment to nurturing girls’ leadership and amplifying their voices in national development,” he said.

He explained that the event’s theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” highlights how young women are now leading change in classrooms, communities, and crisis zones.

“Girls are no longer waiting to be saved, they are leading change,” Olawande added.

Youth minister reaffirms collaboration and support

The minister expressed appreciation to Her Excellency, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, Wife of the Kebbi state Governor, represented by Comrade Nura Bala Fingilla, Commissioner for Youth Development, for her remarkable support and presence at the event.

He also commended development partners such as UNFPA, Gender Mobile Initiative, PLAN International, House of Destiny, and the Lola Cater Foundation for their “unwavering collaboration in mentoring, empowering, and amplifying the voices of girls across Nigeria.”

Olawande pledges to build a future of equality

Reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication to gender inclusion, Olawande said:

“Together, we will continue to build a nation where no girl is left behind, and every girl has the opportunity to learn, lead, and thrive.”

He added that the initiative demonstrates the federal government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to promoting youth participation and gender equality in governance.

