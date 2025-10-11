Chelsea legend Diego Costa reignited his decade-long feud with former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel during a charity match

The Brazil-born striker was part of the Chelsea legend squad that faced Liverpool legends for a charity at Stamford Bridge

Former Dutch forward Ryan Babel’s late goal was enough to seal victory for the Reds for the second consecutive year

Chelsea legend Diego Costa ignored the importance of the charity match and reignited his feud with former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.

Chelsea and Liverpool crashed again at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca's side beat Arne Slot's side 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Estevao Willian.

Diego Costa squares up against Martin Skrtel during the Legends match at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

According to Chelsea FC, this time the match was for a charitable cause, and the proceeds will go to the Chelsea Foundation and Chelsea’s Players’ Trust.

The Liverpool old legs came out on top for the second year running, thanks to a brilliant strike from former Dutch striker Ryan Babel deep into the second half.

The match featured former Blues, including the beloved Eden Hazard, who rolled back the years by skipping training but was named in the starting lineup.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, Salomon Kalou, Ramires, Diego Costa, and centre-back duo of John Terry and Gary Cahill also featured in the match.

Costa ignited feud with Skrtel

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa took an exception to the purpose of the match and was nearly sent off after reigniting an old feud with Martin Skrtel.

The tough Slovakian challenged Costa roughly like the old days, which the Spaniard was not pleased with, and moments later, Costa retaliated with a tackle of his own.

The two players squared off before the referee intervened and showed that former Atletico Madrid forward a yellow card, a rare sight in such a match.

Chelsea fans love the sight of the scuffle from their former forward, which has been something they have missed since Costa left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

According to The Telegraph, the two reignited their feud from a Carabao Cup match in 2015, during which Costa faced off with Skrtel and stamped on Emre Can.

The Football Association charged the Chelsea forward with violent conduct and hit him with a three-match ban after referee Michael Oliver missed both incidents.

Diego Costa and Martin Skrtel clashes during a Carabao Cup match in 2015. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Sky Sports, Costa clashed with Skrtel again months later, but this time he escaped sanctions after referee Mark Clattenburg issued a yellow card.

The two players reunited after the match during the backroom pleasantries and buried the hatchet, the image of which Costa shared on his Instagram story.

It was a thrilling spectacle for fans of both clubs who enjoyed the nostalgia of seeing some of their favourite former players in action.

