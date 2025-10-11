A Nigerian youth has declared that he would not have children until he is successful and wealthy

According to the young man, this is a personal decision that he made and is determined to stand by

His declaration about having offspring has sparked a debate on social media about finances and raising children

A young man has vowed not to have kids until he is successful and wealthy.

He stated this in a video released on TikTok.

A man says he would not have children until he is wealthy. Photo Credit: @alohanosamudiamen

Source: TikTok

The youth, @alohanosamudiamen, maintained that he has to be very wealthy to his taste before he would considers having an offspring.

According to him, he would rather die without a child than have one in poverty and lack.

Why man wants wealth before having offspring

The young man said he must be wealthy before he has kids because he would not want a situation in the future where a child born into poverty would lament on social media about why his mother settled for less, thereby ridiculing him.

In his words:

"...Personally, for me, if I am not wealthy, as in very wealthy to my taste, I am not giving birth...I would rather die without a child..."

His decision sent social media users into a frenzy.

A man says he must be wealthy first before he has kids. Photo Credit: @alohanosamudiamen

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail young man's decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's decision below:

Alexisgee said:

"Most of the people i know that refused to marry for money issues are still struggling, some people go don marry train kids finish before their success go come, life just get as e dey but your choice is valid though, i hope you make it early enough."

Abulesowo said:

"😄😄 In hindsight, you will realize that a child is one of the two greatest gifts anyone can have on earth. The other one is good health. Note the word - In hindsight. Cheers."

bishoplarri said:

"Life no send….. weda u born or not … who wan poor go poor, who Rich go Rich …..remember u can get Rich anytime , but u can not born a child and he grow up anytime."

Mujoh Goddey said:

"5yrs-10yrs later your opinion will change especially when you see your mate who are successful after getting married and have kids when struggling. We always gossip about some of our friends who impregnated ladies back then but now, some own houses and traveling out of the country. The key is the right partner, if you have the right woman by side you and very intentional with your moves, you’re going to be successful and see your kids has your blessings."

eventpulseng said:

"Close to a millionaire naira monthly income but I don’t think I’m ready for a child yet.. I can’t afford the lifestyle I’d love to give them yet."

Big Ghana 🇬🇭 🇳🇬wave 🌊 said:

"Sometimes una go just swear for una self without knowing which one be u rather die without a child but anyway from your mouth to God hear."

Tom Tom said:

"With N1m salary with 1 child, I dey live like poor man, to even buy clothes for myself na success story... Abeg if you no get money no even marry let alone to born."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had vowed never to get married after two failed marriages.

Man says children won't carry his name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had vowed never to allow his children to carry his surname.

The man posted his full name online, saying he would be the last person to bear it and it won't be passed down to his offspring.

His post sent social media users into a frenzy as people wondered why he said so. Others agreed with his assertion and gave their reasons.

Source: Legit.ng