Ondo, Nigeria - The Old Boys Association of St. Joseph’s College, Ondo (SJCOBA) has announced plans to execute legacy projects worth N250 million to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the institution, one of Nigeria’s oldest secondary schools.

According to the president of the association’s National Executive Council, Nobilitas Olusola Akinniyi, the anniversary projects include refurbishment of classrooms and other facilities, provision of online learning tools in key subjects, welfare packages for students and staff, and the establishment of a N50 million endowment fund.

Akinniyi said the initiatives were designed to leave a lasting impact as the school marks seven decades of “academic excellence and moral discipline.”

The platinum jubilee celebrations are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16, 2026, and will feature a series of activities including interschool debates, sports competitions, medical outreach, an anniversary lecture, and the commissioning of completed projects. The events will conclude with a Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday, March 22.

To raise the N250 million target, Akinniyi explained that the association has launched a wide-ranging fundraising drive. Each graduating set is expected to contribute a minimum of N500,000, alongside individual donations, corporate sponsorships, sales of branded souvenirs, and crowdfunding among alumni within and outside Nigeria.

He added that the effort continues the long tradition of St. Joseph’s alumni “giving back to their alma mater” while ensuring the jubilee delivers “enduring benefits beyond the celebrations.”

St. Joseph’s College: Alumni urged to back projects

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Nobilitas Chief Yele Ogundipe, said his committee is committed to delivering a successful event and urged alumni and well-wishers to support the initiative.

He encouraged interested individuals to obtain more details via the association’s website: https://sjcondooba.ng

The association has also unveiled an official 70th-anniversary logo to be deployed across print, digital, and social media platforms.

Ogun governor one of St Joseph's College alumi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state is one of the alumni of St. Joseph’s College.

He attended Christ’s School Ado Ekiti in 1972, St. Joseph’s College, Ondo, in 1977, and later Ondo High School, in 1978.

The governor then proceeded to the prestigious University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he studied Civil Engineering but later transferred to the Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where he graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 1986.

