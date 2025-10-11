Thousands of Palestinians returned to Gaza’s ruined streets as Israeli troops began withdrawing under a US brokered ceasefire after two years of war

Thousands of displaced Palestinians streamed back to the shattered streets of Gaza on Friday, Octoer 10, as Israeli forces began withdrawing under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending two years of war.

A vast crowd of men, women, and children trekked north along Gaza’s coastal road, passing through rubble-strewn neighbourhoods and blackened ruins towards Gaza City, once the enclave’s most vibrant urban centre.

Gazans Return to Their City in Ruins as Israeli Troops Withdraw

“Thank God my house is still standing,” said Ismail Zayda, 40, from the Sheikh Radwan district.

“But the place is destroyed. My neighbours’ homes are gone, entire districts have vanished.”

Scenes of devastation

In southern Gaza, the devastation was even more pronounced. Khan Younis, once the territory’s second-largest city, now lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

Pushing a bicycle laden with bundles of scrap timber, Ahmed al-Brim said the wood was all his family could salvage.

“We went to our area. It was exterminated. We don’t know where we will go after that. We couldn’t get furniture or clothes, nothing is left," he said.

Palestinian health officials said medical teams had recovered at least 100 bodies from across Gaza following the Israeli army’s pullback.

Ceasefire and Trump’s plan

The ceasefire is part of a 20-point peace plan brokered by US President Donald Trump, which also involves a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops and a prisoner exchange.

Trump, speaking at the White House, expressed optimism that the truce would hold.

“They’re all tired of the fighting. There is consensus on the next steps, but some details still need to be worked out," he said.

Under the deal, Israeli forces have 24 hours to leave urban areas while still maintaining control of more than half of Gaza. Hamas has 72 hours to release the remaining 20 Israeli hostages it holds.

Netanyahu insists Hamas must disarm

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not withdraw fully until Hamas was disarmed.

“If this is achieved the easy way, then that will be good,” Netanyahu said. “If not, it will be achieved the hard way.”

Meanwhile, Trump announced plans to visit Israel and Egypt next week, where he is expected to address the Knesset and convene an international summit on Gaza’s reconstruction.

Gazans’ bittersweet return

As news spread that Israeli troops were retreating, a trickle of people returning home swelled into a flood.

“For two years we’ve been suffering, displaced from place to place,” said Mahdi Saqla, 40.

Israel has agreed to release 250 long-term Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees captured during the war. Hundreds of aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza daily carrying food and medical supplies.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, an Israeli military spokesperson, urged residents to stay away from areas still under Israeli control: “Keep to the agreement and ensure your safety.”

Hamas claims war is over

The exiled Gaza chief of Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, said mediators from the US and other countries had assured him that the war was finally over.

“Guarantees have been received that the fighting will not resume,” he said.

The conflict, which erupted after Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israeli communities that killed 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken, has left over 67,000 Palestinians dead.

