BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Jay Paul and Jackie B have become the latest stars to leave the reality show

The duo who were up for nomination alongside Queen, Whitemoney, Liquorose and Saga, were not so lucky to remain on the show

Jackie B and Jay Paul shared their experiences on the show as well as their future plans with Ebuka

A new set of housemates on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show have been evicted after a week of voting came to an end.

Jay Paul and Jackie B were the two housemates with the least number of votes and they were not so lucky to escape being sent home.

The show host, Ebuka, came on stage and announced Jay Paul as the first housemate leaving the show for the night.

Jay Paul however did not seem too sad about being sent home and maintained a positive and cheerful attitude.

While speaking with the show host, Jay Paul made it known that he was grateful to be in the house till the seventh week.

He also spoke on his love triangle with Saskay and Cross. According to him, if he was in Cross’ position, he would also understand that the choice was up to Saskay and they did not have to have any bad blood between them.

The young man added that he is also not so bothered about Saskay’s boo outside the house and he and her might be on their way to becoming a thing.

Speaking on his plans after the show, Jay Paul said he is looking forward to hosting shows, dropping new music and being the pioneer of mobile cinematography in Nigeria.

Jackie B gets evicted from BBNaija show

Soon after Jay Paul was sent packing, Ebuka announced that there was going to be another eviction.

He then named Jackie B as the next housemate to be leaving the show. The young lady came on stage and spoke on her time in the house.

According to her, it was an amazing experience. Ebuka also questioned Jackie on her feelings for Whitemoney and Michael.

The mother of one explained that when she first came on the show, Whitemoney gave off a daddy vibe and she decided to see him that way and left it there.

However, for Michael, Jackie admitted that she liked him and is open to exploring things with him outside the house.

Speaking on her future plans, the young lady said she will try her hands at acting and is looking forward to planning more events.

Nigerians react to Jay Paul and Jackie B's eviction

Read what some Nigerians had to say about the housemates leaving the show below:

Symply_favourr:

"It was expected."

Nyoretee_worldwide:

"Saskay husband don comot oh."

Obyadat:

"Let’s see how Saskay will cope tonight ."

Ijeoma_sandra:

"Its mazi shedding a tear for Jackie for me...namaste wahala."

Call_me_bernard:

"Yousef and White Money will be the last Man Standing."

Interesting.

