Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney revealed to Jaypaul that he likes smart and calculative woman like ex-housemate, Maria

According to him, Maria's intelligence was the one quality that drew him to her immediately she came into the house

Whitemoney also noted that other female housemates like Jackie B also have the same attribute, but someone like Maria is what he needs

A Whitemoney and Maria ship was one that people thought would happen, but unfortunately it didn't happen till Maria got evicted from the show.

Whitemoney in a conversation with Jaypaul revealed that Maria's brain was a feature that attracted him to her and her reign as Head of House was a calculative one.

Whitemoney says he likes Maria because she is calculative Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Jaypaul who was listening attentively, agreed with Whitemoney over the fact that the ivory beauty is a really smart woman, and the latter confirmed that Maria is a kind of woman he needs to settle down with.

Not belittling other women in and outside the house, Whitemoney said that he knows that Maria is not the last of her kind and even Jackie B is also a good leader.

The young man had earlier revealed that he was attracted to Maria's personality and not her physical attributes.

Watch the video below:

