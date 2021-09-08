BBNaija’s Cross stirred mixed reactions on social media after his recent diary session with Big Brother

The Shine Ya Eyes star challenged Big Brother and explained that he has to witness the luxury of the exclusive lounge and HOH lounge

The hilarious diary session got people laughing online with many noting that Cross is the only housemate who challenges Big Brother

Like Uriel Oputa and Omashola in the past seasons of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), the Shine Ya Eyes edition also has Cross to thrill the audience with his hilarious diary room sessions with Big Brother.

Just recently, Cross joined Biggie for this week’s session and he had a lot to unpack especially as it concerns activities of the week.

After talking about evictions, nominations among other things, Biggie gave the housemate an opportunity to speak about other issues that may be bothering him.

Like previous sessions, Cross wasted no time in speaking about the Head of House (HOH) challenge and how he has still not been able to win.

He came to the conclusion that it is a game of luck and only the housemates who need the position the most is always lucky to emerge as a winner.

Cross also noted that he really wants to experience the luxury living that comes with occupying the HOH lounge for an entire week.

However, the HOH lounge wasn’t the only thing on Cross’ mind as he also mentioned how he has never been able to get access to the exclusive lounge.

Cross tackled Big Brother and noted that he wants to gain access to the lounge before he leaves and also enjoy some of the sumptuous meals that other housemates have enjoyed there.

Watch the session below:

Cross' fans react on social media

Social media users couldn’t help but react to Cross’ diary session with some people noting that he is young at heart and is the only housemate who tackles Big Brother.

Read comments below:

misisdee_ said:

"The day Cross enters that executive lounge and there's no chicken, trouble go dey o."

eriata_ese said:

"The guy is such a big baby I swear and I love that about him."

nellynells__ said:

"Biggie give my guy chicken Abeg."

melleorji said:

"Biggie low key uses this guy to cool off walahi."

itz_kym said:

"The way he says the rubbish with a straight face tho it’s so easy to love him."

_queenjod_ said:

"Lmaooo the only younger brother of big brother I love cross abeg."

Cross and Tega get tongues rolling with dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video of BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemates Cross and Tega, that got Nigerians talking on social media.

The married housemate was spotted in her swimwear as she sat on the laps of Cross moving up and down.

Some wanted to know if Tega was truly married or claimed to be, while others called her names for her action.

