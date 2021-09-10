A series of videos on social media showing Whitemoney, Queen, and other housemates have got people talking

Queen was spotted looking displeased as she accused her love interest Whitemoney of being close to Jackie B

A number of people faulted Whitemoney's actions as they stated that he would spoil his game if he continues on the path he's going

The eviction of some housemates has seen others making friends with those they were not close to. This, however, is becoming a problem in the house.

A series of videos shows the moment Queen was tackling Whitemoney for getting close to Jackie B and even discussing their matter with her.

Queen addresses Whitemoney over his involvement with Jackie B

In the video, Queen was spotted in the kitchen with Whitemoney and Jay Paul while Nini, Saga, and Cross stood a bit away from them.

Queen, who was pained, was asking Whitemoney why he would share their discussion with Jackie B and even Jay Paul.

According to her, when Michael was in the house, she did not get close to him because she knew Jackie B would have kicked against it.

Queen added that she felt betrayed by Whitemoney's actions as she wouldn't have done that to him.

Nigerians declare support for Queen

oshamemercy8:

"Queen is actually a straightforward person…. Jackieb is a confused human being mehn."

browniwales:

"If we can tell our selves the truth. WhiteMoney didn’t do well. Why will he go and discuss his issue with Queen to Jackie. Knowing fully well that they are having issues bcos of Jackie. WhiteMoney didn’t do well."

hariparis:

"Queen is right oh, why will white money go and tell Jackie b and jay Paul about their discussion."

zainny212:

"This Jackie B let her live white and queen alone, since Michael de she no go close to white."

yisagavy:

"I'm so pained this about Jackie B. She's nor worth it abeg. I'll choose queen 1 million times over Jackie. Jackie now has time cuz Michael left. White Money is falling my arms abeg."

durphne_13:

"I like Jackie B but am siding with Queen on this. If Michael was still in the house and Queen got that close to him, it would be a problem, Angel was a problem when she was close to him, but now she doesn't care. I honestly feel for Queen."

zainny212:

"After all Jackie b never liked white money,I can remember wen white told her he will like to take her for a lunch she didn’t answer him mtchwww nonsense and ingredients."

emperorzip:

"I don't even no what WM sees in this Jackie b."

official_jennybills:

"Queen don't worry ok, Jackie B is leaving on Sunday. You have White all to yourself."

milianbanks:

"White money should continue spoiling his game. Nonsense. Jackie B dat was all over micheal when he was around is now causing problem btw u Nd queen."

Whitemoney consoles queen after she was nominated for eviction

For coming second in the Head of House challenge, Pere was given the Veto power to save anyone from eviction. He saved himself and put up Queen.

Whitemoney, while consoling an angry Queen, said if anyone should be angry over the fact that they got nominated, it should be him.

He continued by explaining that he has been taking care of everyone but they still put him up for possible eviction. He, however, noted that they were all in a game and that is how things play out sometimes.

