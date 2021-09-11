Professor Yusuf Ahmed has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission

The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced Ahmed's appointment on Friday, September 10

NAEC, a federal agency, was established in 1976 with the mandate to construct and maintain nuclear installations for electricity generation

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Yusuf Ahmed as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

Premium Times reported that the appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by Willie Bassey, the director of information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday, September 10.

President Buhari has appointed Yusuf Ahmed as the Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC). Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Ahmed’s appointment was expected to take effect from Friday, September 3, Thisday also reported.

Yusuf Ahmed's profile

Legit.ng gathers that the new NAEC boss is a professor of Nuclear Physics with several years of research in nuclear instrumentation and spectrometry. Until the appointment, he was the acting chairman of NAEC.

He has received training from various international laboratories on reactor physics, nuclear data, nuclear safety, radioisotopes production, waste management, decommissioning and radioanalytical techniques.

Ahmed started his career in nuclear science and technology in the year 2000 at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as part of the academic staff team of the Nigeria Research Reactor -1 (NIRR-1) at the Centre for Energy Research and Training (CERT).

He rose through the ranks to become a professor of nuclear physics in 2017 and director and head of laboratories of the centre between 2015 and 2019.

He has served in various national and international committees on nuclear safety and security.

About NAEC

NAEC was established in 1976 with the mandate to construct and maintain nuclear installations for the purpose of generating electricity and performing other important duties.

President Buhari makes three other appointments

In another related report, days after sacking two ministers from his cabinet, President Buhari has approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The new appointments in the education ministry were disclosed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8.

He listed the new appointees as Prof Akpama Ibar, Prof Chinwe Anunobi, and Prof Musa Maitafsir (Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute).

Buhari sacks another top FG official, announces immediate replacement

Meanwhile, President Buhari has removed Basheer Mohammed as the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president has also swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new director-general of the agency. The appointment was sequel to a recommendation of the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The minister explained that the recommendation of Waziri-Azi was based on her vast experience and capability to drive NAPTIP to achieve its key result.

