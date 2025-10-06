A British Airways flight from London to Abuja was diverted to Barcelona after a retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal died mid-air

The emergency triggered further distress onboard, including a second medical incident involving a pregnant passenger

British Airways has apologised for the disruption and confirmed that a replacement aircraft resumed the journey to Nigeria

A British Airways flight en route from London to Abuja was forced to make an emergency diversion to Barcelona in the early hours of Monday following the death of a retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal onboard.

The aircraft had departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, 5 October, and was scheduled to arrive at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by 5:00 a.m. Monday. However, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the pilot declared a medical emergency and rerouted the flight to El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain.

Retired Air Vice Marshal from Anambra dies mid-flight

Sources confirmed to reporters that the deceased, believed to be in his early 80s, was one of the few surviving retired air vice marshals from Anambra State. He had reportedly been unwell and was travelling back to Nigeria for further medical treatment when he passed away mid-flight.

The incident reportedly caused distress among passengers, with confusion onboard triggering a second medical emergency involving a pregnant woman. Her condition remained unconfirmed at the time of reporting.

British Airways issues apology and travel update

British Airways issued a statement to passengers acknowledging the disruption and offering support.

The airline confirmed that a replacement aircraft would resume the journey to Abuja. Initially scheduled to depart Barcelona at 2:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Abuja at 7:00 p.m., the flight was later rescheduled to depart at 2:50 p.m., with arrival expected around 5:45 p.m. Nigerian time.

What is British Airways?

British Airways (BA) is the United Kingdom’s flag carrier and one of the world’s leading international airlines. Headquartered in London, it operates from its main hub at Heathrow Airport, offering flights to over 170 destinations across more than 70 countries.

Renowned for its long-haul services, BA maintains a strong presence in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. The airline is a founding member of the Oneworld alliance, which enhances global connectivity through partner networks.

British Airways is known for its commitment to safety, customer service, and innovation, including its investment in modern aircraft and digital travel solutions. It offers a range of cabin classes, from economy to First, catering to diverse passenger needs.

BA also provides loyalty rewards through its Executive Club programme. Despite occasional disruptions, the airline continues to uphold its reputation as a reliable choice for international travel, with a legacy dating back to its formation in 1974.

