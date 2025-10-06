A Nigerian woman cried online after her husband told her to stop creating content on her social media page

She opened up about why she wouldn't stop creating content, as she shared her experience in her marriage

Many reacted after she shared why she won’t stop, even if it led to the end of her marriage with her husband

A Nigerian woman opened up about her marriage, stating that her husband had told her to stop creating content online.

She said she didn't want people to see her marriage as perfect and decided to open up about her struggles.

A Nigerian woman cries online after her husband told her to stop creating content. Photo: @angela.chinwe1

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok page by @angela.chinwe1, the lady said she won't stop creating content because it helped her out of depression, and she wanted to choose herself.

She said:

"I'm tired of letting you guys think that my marriage is so perfect... I am also tired of dying in silence. My husband wants me to stop creating content. I have chosen love a couple of times. I have loved him... Creating content has helped me a lot emotionally."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's marital issues over content

@Blessing said:

"First of all, what are his reasons? secondly, do you have time for him or you spend too much time in creating content? Sis. please think about this and make him see reasons with you as long as violence/abuse and cheating are not involved. It is well."

@Lem_Lem said:

"This life no balance sha! My hubby is even trying to convince me to start content on YouTube... I dey use tiktok dey learn self."

@Ada law said:

"Hope ur content doesn’t take much of ur time than u spend in ur marriage. Do u manage ur content creation so that it won’t affect ur relationship."

@Chiamaka Claire said:

"I remember when I was forced to choose between my career or abusive marriage. Omo I chose my career o and my mum became mad at me. No regrets o."

@THAT_DELUSIONALBABE said:

"Marriage is a scam at the end of the day and this is coming from a wife and mum so I understand."

@Asyouwere said:

"Marriage is not a scam but the choices we make are. I have not seen anyone who blame cars because some people passed on when car has an accident rather the way people drive the car. Marriage is a good think but most people make wrong and poor choices for wrong reasons then start to blame marriage."

A woman shares why she won’t stop creating content despite her husband’s orders. Photo: @angela.chinwe1

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a woman shared why she left her marriage of four years, while another opened up about how she regretted leaving her marriage.

Man ends relationship over girlfriend's TikTok video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady narrated how her boyfriend of four years broke up with her because of the video she posted on TikTok.

The lady shared funny content to promote her business, but her boyfriend said she was disgracing him

Netizens who came across the video shared their opinion concerning the relationship and encouraged the lady.

Source: Legit.ng